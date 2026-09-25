Gold Range Holds As High Rates Limit Upside
The technical picture supports that view. Both the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA have flattened out, which is the sort of price action that typically has traders thinking in terms of a range rather than a sustained trend. Interest rates have also been elevated but relatively steady over the last 24 hours, leaving no obvious fresh catalyst for longer-term positioning in either direction.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>Gold Price ChartThe Quiet Risk Is Fading Upside ConvictionThe part of the chart that should not be ignored is the sequence of lower highs inside the broader range. That does not guarantee a breakdown, and it would be a mistake to pretend otherwise. However, it does suggest that each attempt to push higher has met with a little more hesitation.This is where the market can become difficult. Gold has resisted the kind of wild swings that would make the direction obvious, but the push-and-pull action can also encourage traders to become complacent. A range can last longer than expected, particularly when the same forces that limit the upside also provide support underneath the market Could Change the BalanceA meaningful improvement in the Middle East situation could alter the safe-haven calculation. That is a possibility, although it has been difficult to place too much confidence in that prospect over the last several months, given the lack of a clear resolution.Conversely, renewed concerns around the region could keep safe-haven interest alive. Energy disruption is especially important because it can feed inflation concerns, pressure the bond market, and keep rates high enough to reduce some of the appeal of precious metals. That leaves gold caught between competing forces rather than benefiting from a simple risk-off story and Headlines Remain the FocusAs the week winds down, it is difficult to imagine traders taking oversized positions without a clearer signal. The range remains the dominant feature, and that means the market may continue to reward patience more than conviction in the immediate term.Traders should continue to watch interest rates in the United States and Germany, along with developments from the Middle East. Those inputs are likely to determine whether the market can sustain its current support, or whether the lower-high pattern begins to carry more weight in the sessions ahead.
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