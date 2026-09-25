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Angel Health Wan Chai Clinic Commences Operations, Providing General Practice, Health Check And Vaccination Services Arabian Post


2026-09-25 02:19:37
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2026 – Angel Health has commenced operations at the Wan Chai clinic, marking a further expansion of the medical service network. The Wan Chai clinic provides general practice consultations by registered doctors, together with health checks and vaccination services, covering everyday medical care, health assessment and preventive healthcare needs.

The Wan Chai clinic focuses on primary and everyday healthcare services. General practice consultations address common health concerns, while health check and vaccination services support medical and preventive healthcare needs across different age groups and stages of health.

General Practice Services for Common Health Needs

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The Arabian Post

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