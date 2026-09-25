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Data Displaces Skills As Threat Hunting Barrier Arabian Post


2026-09-25 02:19:37
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Data quality and quantity have overtaken shortages of skilled staff as the biggest obstacle facing threat hunters, marking the first time the issue has ranked first in the SANS Institute's five-year tracking of the discipline.

The SANS 2026 Threat Hunting Survey, released this week, found that 50 per cent of 500 cybersecurity practitioners and security leaders identified data quality or quantity as their primary barrier to effective threat hunting. Skilled staffing, which had previously dominated the rankings, was cited by 45 per cent.

The findings point to a shift in the operational problems confronting security teams as threat hunting becomes more established. Eighty-two per cent of respondents said they had been hunting threats for at least two years, yet SANS found that accumulated experience has not resolved problems caused by incomplete, inconsistent or fragmented telemetry.

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The Arabian Post

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