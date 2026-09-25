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Remcontrol Enables Remote Takeover Of Android Banking Devices Arabian Post


2026-09-25 02:19:37
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">A identified Android banking trojan called RemControl is giving operators remote control over infected phones while stealing banking credentials through overlays, according to research published by cybersecurity firm Group-IB.

The malware, described as a previously undocumented banking trojan operating through a malware-as-a-service model, abuses Android's Accessibility Service after persuading victims to grant permissions. Once enabled, it can monitor screens, capture input, inject gestures and text, and place phishing overlays over banking applications.

Group-IB said the malware has more than 30 confirmed overlay targets covering banking customers in Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Portugal, Canada and some Gulf Cooperation Council states. The target list is delivered dynamically from command-and-control infrastructure, allowing operators to change which banking applications are attacked without reinstalling the malware.

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The Arabian Post

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