Italiano it Prendere l'LSD non è solo“trip”, migliora apprendimento motorio Original Read more: Prendere l'LSD non è solo“trip”, migliora apprendimento mo

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Taking LSD does not merely alter one's perception of reality and the senses; it also improves motor learning the following day. This has been demonstrated by a study carried out by a team from the University of Fribourg and published on Thursday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Not just a trip: LSD can improve motor skills This content was published on September 25, 2026 - 10:55 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The researchers observed the effects of a single 100-microgram dose of LSD on 43 individuals. The participants were asked to learn a sequence of piano keys, once after taking the substance and once after receiving a placebo.

The benefit of LSD was not evident during the learning phase, but in the subsequent consolidation phase. Eighty minutes after the training session, the progress made by those who had been given the hallucinogen the previous day exceeded that of the others by 32.8%.

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This content was published on Apr 30, 2008 Albert Hofmann, the Swiss scientist who discovered the hallucinogenic drug LSD, has died at his home near Basel aged 102.

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