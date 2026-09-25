Not Just A Trip: LSD Can Improve Motor Skills
-
Italiano
it
Prendere l'LSD non è solo“trip”, migliora apprendimento motorio
Original
Read more: Prendere l'LSD non è solo“trip”, migliora apprendimento mo
The researchers observed the effects of a single 100-microgram dose of LSD on 43 individuals. The participants were asked to learn a sequence of piano keys, once after taking the substance and once after receiving a placebo.
The benefit of LSD was not evident during the learning phase, but in the subsequent consolidation phase. Eighty minutes after the training session, the progress made by those who had been given the hallucinogen the previous day exceeded that of the others by 32.8%.More More Demographics Father of LSD takes final trip
This content was published on Apr 30, 2008 Albert Hofmann, the Swiss scientist who discovered the hallucinogenic drug LSD, has died at his home near Basel aged 102.Read more: Father of LSD takes final
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment