Switzerland Ranks Among Top Ten In WEF Tourism Index

Deutsch de Schweiz unter den Top 10 im WEF-Tourismus-Index Original Read more: Schweiz unter den Top 10 im WEF-Tourismus-

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland is one of the best-positioned countries in the world when it comes to the framework conditions for tourism. This content was published on September 25, 2026 - 12:31 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Like Japan, which tops the rankings, Switzerland also has favourable conditions for a competitive and resilient tourism sector.

In the newly launched Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Zurich Insurance Group, Switzerland ranks ninth out of 110 economies surveyed, with a score of 4.97 points. Japan tops the ranking (5.27 points), ahead of the US (5.23) and Spain (5.22).

Australia, France, Germany, China and the UK also rank ahead of Switzerland in the TTDI. The index does not measure how popular a country is with tourists. Rather, it shows how favourable the framework conditions are for the sustainable and resilient development of the travel and tourism sector.

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