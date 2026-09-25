Economic Growth Forecasts For Switzerland Revised Upwards

Deutsch de Ökonomen schrauben Prognosen für Wirtschaftswachstum nach oben Original Read more: Ökonomen schrauben Prognosen für Wirtschaftswachstum nach

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Forecasts for economic growth in Switzerland this year have improved significantly. This is now also reflected in the latest survey of Swiss economists conducted by the KOF Institute. This content was published on September 25, 2026 - 13:14 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

In the survey conducted in September as part of the KOF Consensus Forecast, the experts now expect real gross domestic product (GDP, seasonally adjusted) to grow by 1.7% in 2026. In the last survey in June, the average growth forecast stood at +0.9%, the KOF announced on Friday.

Respondents have also revised their growth expectations for the coming year upwards. The KOF Consensus figure for adjusted GDP growth in 2027 now stands at +1.7%, up from a June forecast of +1.5%.

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