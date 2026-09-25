Economic Growth Forecasts For Switzerland Revised Upwards
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Ökonomen schrauben Prognosen für Wirtschaftswachstum nach oben
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Read more: Ökonomen schrauben Prognosen für Wirtschaftswachstum nach
In the survey conducted in September as part of the KOF Consensus Forecast, the experts now expect real gross domestic product (GDP, seasonally adjusted) to grow by 1.7% in 2026. In the last survey in June, the average growth forecast stood at +0.9%, the KOF announced on Friday.
Respondents have also revised their growth expectations for the coming year upwards. The KOF Consensus figure for adjusted GDP growth in 2027 now stands at +1.7%, up from a June forecast of +1.5%.More More Global trade Heatwave to cost Swiss economy CHF 400 million
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