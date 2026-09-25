Swiss Government Wants To Step Up Fight Against Excessive Rents
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Bundesrat will missbräuchliche Mietzinsen stärker bekämpfen
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Read more: Bundesrat will missbräuchliche Mietzinsen stärker bekä
In its decision, the government wrote that its proposal would render unnecessary the automatic and regular rent controls called for by the popular initiative. The government regards the popular initiative as“very costly”. Furthermore, it fears that the initiative would result in a decline in investment in housing construction without leading to effective protection against rent abuse.More More Housing No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
This content was published on May 12, 2025 In many countries, buying a home is slipping further out of reach for young people. Switzerland is no exception.Read more: No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switze
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