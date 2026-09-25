Summer Heat Drives Migros' Ice Cream Production To Multi-Year High
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Hitzesommer treibt Glaceproduktion der Migros auf Mehrjahreshoch
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Read more: Hitzesommer treibt Glaceproduktion der Migros auf Mehrjahre
“We're in the high double-digit percentage range compared with the last hot summer of 2023,” a Migros spokeswoman said on Friday in response to an enquiry from the AWP news agency, without giving any figures. Production at Migros' subsidiary Delica was also higher than in the same period last year.
The surge began in June with the first heatwave of the year. This had led to very high demand, the spokeswoman added. Even afterwards, business remained at a high level throughout the height of summer.More More Climate adaptation Switzerland feels cost of record summer heat
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