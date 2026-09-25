Summer Heat Drives Migros' Ice Cream Production To Multi-Year High

Deutsch de Hitzesommer treibt Glaceproduktion der Migros auf Mehrjahreshoch Original Read more: Hitzesommer treibt Glaceproduktion der Migros auf Mehrjahre

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The hot summer has fuelled Migros' ice-cream production. In the face of the heatwaves, the retailer has produced more ice cream than it has done for several years. This content was published on September 25, 2026 - 14:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“We're in the high double-digit percentage range compared with the last hot summer of 2023,” a Migros spokeswoman said on Friday in response to an enquiry from the AWP news agency, without giving any figures. Production at Migros' subsidiary Delica was also higher than in the same period last year.

The surge began in June with the first heatwave of the year. This had led to very high demand, the spokeswoman added. Even afterwards, business remained at a high level throughout the height of summer.

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