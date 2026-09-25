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MENAFN - Swissinfo) Ahead of its mid-term elections, the US has done something more typically associated with Russia: it has not invited any observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: What's behind the US decision not to invite OSCE election observers This content was published on September 25, 2026 - 14:57 5 minutes SRF

The non-invitation for November's mid-term votes is the first in 25 years: since 2002, OSCE election observers have been present at 12 federal elections in the US, including six mid-terms. On November 3, therefore, the first US federal election since the OSCE began observing in the country will take place for which it has not received an invite.

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The failure to issue such an invitation is“regrettable, particularly given the long-standing co-operation with the country in the field of election observation”, the OSCE wrote in a statementExternal link. It added that observation would have provided“a valuable independent analysis of developments in the legal and regulatory framework”.

Pere Joan Pons, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, said the US decision represents“a significant departure from established democratic practice”.

Switzerland also regrets the lack of an invitation

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who currently holds the role of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, has not yet commented on the matter. However, it is understood that Switzerland had called on US authorities in bilateral discussions to allow the OSCE election observation mission to proceed as usual.

In a statement, Nicolas Bideau, the head of communications at the Swiss foreign ministry, expressed the regret of the Swiss OSCE Chairmanship at the failure by the US to issue an invite.

“Support for election observation missions is a priority for the Swiss OSCE Chairmanship,” Bideau wrote, adding“it would be regrettable if the United States were not to invite the ODIHR [Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights] to observe the forthcoming elections”.

According to Fredy Gsteiger, the diplomatic correspondent at Swiss public broadcaster SRF, the failure to issue an invitation comes as no surprise.“Behind the scenes, the US spent months trying to persuade the OSCE to withdraw its report on the 2020 elections, when Joe Biden was elected president,” he says.

“Donald Trump still claims to this day that Biden was not elected at all. However, the OSCE came to the clear conclusion that the election was conducted correctly – and that does not sit well with Trump and his supporters,” adds Gsteiger.

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