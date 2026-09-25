Tiger Mosquito: Swiss Government Unveils Further Measures

Français fr Moustique tigre: Berne dévoile des mesures complémentaires Original Read more: Moustique tigre: Berne dévoile des mesures complément

MENAFN - Swissinfo) To combat the tiger mosquito, Switzerland intends to supplement its existing strategy with measures that directly target adult insects. The government set out these measures in detail on Friday, in response to a postulate. This content was published on September 25, 2026 - 15:35 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

The motion tabled by parliamentarian Sarah Wyss called, in particular, for new species to be rigorously combated as soon as they appear, and for federal support for projects based on the latest scientific knowledge regarding the control of the tiger mosquito.

Taking the view that the requests concerning the government's responsibilities had already been addressed, the government outlined the current status of the three complementary techniques. It began with mosquito traps combining carbon dioxide and other attractants, which are used to lure adult tiger mosquitoes in order to reduce their numbers locally.

While acknowledging that this approach is effective when the traps are deployed on a large scale, the government pointed out, however, that questions remain regarding the actual density of the traps, their distribution, the long-term impact of captures and the influence of local socio-economic conditions on the effectiveness of this approach. The Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, in collaboration with the University of Basel, is investigating some of these issues as part of the TIGER 2.0 project.

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