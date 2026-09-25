Deutsch de Bundesrat stockt Mittel für Integrationsmassnahmen auf Original Read more: Bundesrat stockt Mittel für Integrationsmassnahme

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss government intends to increase spending on integration support by the Confederation and the cantons. Between 2028 and 2032, it plans to allocate CHF5.4 million ($6.5 million) more per year than in the current period. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Funding increased for Swiss integration measures This content was published on September 25, 2026 - 16:27 1 minute Keystone-SDA

At its meeting on Friday, the government approved a commitment credit totalling CHF334.5 million. This means that, from 2028, the government is expected to spend CHF66.9 million annually on integration measures.

The government justified its plan by stating that the increase was necessary because more people were benefiting from integration support. Justice Minister Beat Jans outlined the details of the decision at a press conference in Bern on Friday.

According to the information provided, CHF37.3 million per year will go to the cantons for their integration programmes. These programmes focus, among other things, on language support and integration into the labour market. The cantons contribute at least as much funding to the programmes as the federal government.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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