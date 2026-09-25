Funding Increased For Swiss Integration Measures
-
Deutsch
de
Bundesrat stockt Mittel für Integrationsmassnahmen auf
Original
Read more: Bundesrat stockt Mittel für Integrationsmassnahme
At its meeting on Friday, the government approved a commitment credit totalling CHF334.5 million. This means that, from 2028, the government is expected to spend CHF66.9 million annually on integration measures.
The government justified its plan by stating that the increase was necessary because more people were benefiting from integration support. Justice Minister Beat Jans outlined the details of the decision at a press conference in Bern on Friday.
According to the information provided, CHF37.3 million per year will go to the cantons for their integration programmes. These programmes focus, among other things, on language support and integration into the labour market. The cantons contribute at least as much funding to the programmes as the federal government.
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment