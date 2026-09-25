Kuwait Urges Aid To Climate-Vulnerable Countries

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - A Kuwaiti representative on Friday (25) called for stronger international solidarity in the face of growing challenges posed by rising sea levels. Ensuring that more vulnerable countries have access to adaptation financing and technologies was also a focus of remarks by Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi at a United Nations meeting in New York.

Marafi took part in the meeting“Addressing Existential Threats from Sea-Level Rise,” held alongside the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The ambassador said rising sea levels are a reality that threatens community security, economic resilience and long-term development. He called for urgent support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

According to Marafi, Kuwait, as a coastal country, prioritizes strategic planning, sustainable investment and scientific innovation to reduce the risks posed by climate change. He highlighted Kuwait's commitment to supporting developing countries through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), which finances projects in water resources, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and resilient infrastructure aimed at building global adaptation capacity.

The information was reported by Kuwait's state news agency KUNA.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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