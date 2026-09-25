MIHAS Trade Fair Sees Deal And Demand For Coffee

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - One of the world's largest halal food and beverage trade fairs, MIHAS in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has already delivered results for at least one of the Brazilian companies taking part. Milhão, a producer of corn-based products, closed a sale and held further business talks during the event. Fernanda Baltazar, institutional relations director at the(ABCC ), said many potential customers at the fair were looking for Brazilian coffee, a product not offered by exhibitors at the booth this year. The institution runs the Halal do Brasil project, which organized the joint booth.

“There has been strong acceptance and interest in Brazilian products. Pão de queijo draws curiosity and attention from visitors, and there has been significant demand for Brazilian coffee. This is a product worth considering for the next edition,” Baltazar said Friday (25) from Kuala Lumpur.

MIHAS is one of the world's largest trade fairs for halal products, which are those permitted for consumption by Muslims.

The Halal do Brasil project booth features Milhão, a producer of corn-based products; Pão e Arte, which makes breads, including pão de queijo; food processor MBRF; and halal certifiers Halal Approval, CDIAL Halal, and FAMBRAS Halal.

Milhão Senior Key Account Manager Jurandir de Paula said he closed a deal at the event following talks that had been underway before the fair began.

“As a Halal-certified manufacturer, it is extremely important for us to bring our portfolio of products and services to this market, and MIHAS is the best gateway, as it is the largest trade fair dedicated to this large and important market,” he said.

According to de Paula, demand for the company's products varies widely depending on the potential buyer's segment.

“But this year, the standout products were our corn pellets and biodegradable cat litter, made entirely from corn,” he said.

Cat litter is used as sanitary litter for cats. The corn pellets, intended for human consumption, are pre-made snack pellets supplied as raw material to the food industry. De Paula also said this year's MIHAS was busier than previous editions, helping the company identify potential customers.

MIHAS began last Wednesday (23) and ends on Saturday (26), when it will open to the general public. Baltazar said taking part in the fair is important for positioning Brazil in the halal market and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a free-trade bloc comprising 11 countries.

“The low representation of South American countries also gives Brazil a significant edge,” Baltazar said.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Arab-Brazilian ChamberArab-Brazilian Chamber

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