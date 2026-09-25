CEE & CCA Week Ahead: Inflation Data From Poland And Czech GDP

MENAFN - ING) Poland: Inflation set to rise above 4%

Wednesday brings the release of the September CPI flash estimate. The end of the temporary VAT cut on fuels (from 23% to 8%) in August, combined with higher crude oil prices in recent weeks, pushed fuel costs to fresh highs in September.

Meanwhile, food prices likely remained broadly stable, as the earlier sharp declines in vegetable prices appear to have run their course. Core inflation was probably little changed, but we estimate that headline CPI rose above 4.0% YoY, thereby moving clearly above the upper bound of the National Bank of Poland's inflation target tolerance range (2.5% +/-1 percentage point). This might support or even boost already high bets on rate hikes in Poland.

Czech Republic: GDP details and industrial PMI

The statistical office is expected to confirm the headline GDP figures for the second quarter on Wednesday, while the breakdown may be revised, as the contribution of changes in inventories may be absorbed into other expenditure categories. The main point of interest is whether household consumption remains strong or shows any signs of weakness. The industrial PMI likely softened in September, on the back of the Hormuz conflict re-escalation that brought oil prices to new heights and increased uncertainty about future economic performance on the global scale.

CCA: Kazakhstan inflation expected to ease on base effects

CPI data for Kazakhstan will be released on Thursday. We expect monthly inflation to remain above its historical seasonal norm, continuing a pattern seen for much of this year. Rising external food price pressures, lingering pass-through from the VAT increase and continued growth in regulated domestic tariffs should keep monthly CPI elevated. However, the strong tenge and a more moderate fiscal stance should help contain inflationary pressures compared with last year.

As a result, we expect headline inflation to ease from 9.8% YoY in August to 9.5% in September, largely due to favourable base effects. Following the NBK's front-loaded rate cut to 16.25% in September, we do not expect this moderation alone to provide a strong signal for additional easing before year-end, especially given persistent external inflation risks and uncertainty surrounding global commodity prices.

Key events in CEE & CCA next week Source: Refinitiv, ING

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