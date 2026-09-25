SAIL Reports Record Steel Production, Revenue & Profit Growth In FY 202526

MENAFN - KNN India)Crude steel, finished steel and saleable steel production in FY 2025-26 increased, with value-added steel output reaching 10.7 million tonnes (MT), or 56 per cent of total saleable steel, the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) reported.

Addressing SAIL's 54th Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, Chairman and Managing Director Dr. A.K. Panda said the company introduced 28 new products during the year for infrastructure, automotive, energy and manufacturing sectors.

SAIL also dispatched the first consignment of indigenously developed Vande Bharat wheels and supplied steel for five Indian Navy ships-INS Arnala, Udaygiri, Himgiri, Androth and Anjadeep-which were commissioned during the year.

The company recorded its highest-ever revenue of more than Rs 1.09 lakh crore in FY 2025–26, up 8 Percent from the previous year. Borrowings declined by more than Rs 5,000 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT) increased 44 Percent and 50.5 Percent, respectively. The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.35 per equity share.

On sustainability, SAIL generated 5.61 million units of green power from a 4 MW floating solar plant at IISCO Steel Plant. A 20 MW floating solar project is underway at Bhilai Steel Plant, while 278.5 MW of solar projects are under consideration across its plants.

Dr. Panda said SAIL plans to increase crude steel capacity to around 35 MT per annum by FY 2030–31, alongside greater use of low-carbon technologies, digital systems and increased production of value-added and special steels.

(KNN Bureau)

