NTWB Deliberates On Trader Welfare, MSME Finance And Export Promotion

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) reviewed measures to strengthen trader welfare, improve Ease of Doing Business, enhance access to finance, promote digital empowerment and boost exports at its 11th meeting in New Delhi.

The meeting, chaired by NTWB Chairman Sunil J. Singhi, discussed issues concerning GST, MSMEs, trader grievance redressal, digital platforms and institutional support for traders, retailers, manufacturers, exporters and service providers.

On MSMEs and finance, members discussed the inclusion of traders in MSME facilitation committees, a proposal for a centralised loan portal with 30-day timelines, reforms in the CIBIL score mechanism and establishment of traders' grievance helplines.

GST-related discussions covered rationalisation, delays in refunds, lengthy audits, amnesty schemes, anomalies in input tax credit (ITC) and the resolution of pending appeals. Members also discussed timely payments to government contractors, safeguards against technical penalties and relaxation in loan repayment during lean periods.

On digital empowerment, the Board discussed the expansion of ONDC and DigiDukaan to the district level, Women Entrepreneurship Facilitation Desks under NITI Aayog, POSH cells for grievance redressal and strengthening of cyber fraud redressal mechanisms.

The Board also laid emphasis on increasing export participation by traders and MSMEs, creating greater awareness of export opportunities and strengthening institutional support mechanisms. The need for thematic committees and focused working groups to examine sector-specific issues and provide structured policy recommendations was also discussed.

Singhi highlighted initiatives including the Jan Vishwas Act, which rationalises 40,000 compliances, Ease of Doing Business measures and the establishment of State Traders' Welfare Boards in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Written confirmations from Goa and Telangana were also noted, along with progress on District Facilitation Centres.

The Chairman also apprised members of developments relating to Next Generation GST 2.0 reforms, ONDC integration and the expansion of DigiDukaan. According to the Ministry, DigiDukaan, a B2B procurement and kirana digitisation initiative by ONDC, currently has more than 19,000 retailers live across Hyderabad and Jaipur.

The meeting also discussed forthcoming reforms, including the Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill 2026, proposed to take effect from 1 January 2027, and the India–UK CETA negotiations, with emphasis on export promotion.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the Board's commitment to creating an enabling environment for traders through policy advocacy, digital empowerment, Ease of Doing Business reforms, social security initiatives and stronger Centre–State coordination.

(KNN Bureau)