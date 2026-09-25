GI-Tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal Export To Maldives Opens New Market For Karnataka Farmers

MENAFN - KNN India)The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the export of 1 MT of GI-tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal from Karnataka to the Maldives, marking an effort to expand overseas markets for India's GI-tagged agricultural products and strengthen FPO-led agri exports.

The export-linked value chain is expected to improve farmer realisation, with farmers receiving ₹82 per kg compared with the prevailing market price of ₹60 per kg, representing a gain of more than 30 per cent. The initiative also provides Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) greater access to export-oriented value chains and international markets.

The consignment, exported by Mysuru-based M/s Silken Global Exports and Imports through its FPO-led brand, will be shipped to the Maldives by sea.

Gulbarga Tur Dal, associated with Karnataka's Kalaburagi region, received Geographical Indication (GI) registration in 2019. Known for its distinctive taste and quality, the product holds significance for the region's agricultural economy, with Kalaburagi among the major centres of tur cultivation and production in the state.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev highlighted the importance of connecting GI-tagged agricultural products with global markets and strengthening market linkages for farmers. He said the export to the Maldives could help build a global identity for Gulbarga Tur Dal and create opportunities for further market expansion.

The export is expected to support regular shipments of Gulbarga Tur Dal to the Maldives, creating sustained market opportunities for Karnataka's producers and exporters while enabling farmers and FPOs to participate more closely in export-oriented value chains.

The consignment was flagged off in the presence of senior APEDA officials and industry representatives, including Dr Tarun Bajaj, Senior Consultant, APEDA; Vinita Sudhanshu, General Manager, APEDA; V. Sadashiva, Managing Director, KSPAML, Gulbarga; and Imran Pasha of M/s Silken Global Exports and Imports, Mysuru.

The initiative forms part of APEDA's efforts to promote GI-tagged and other value-added agricultural products in international markets and create stronger export opportunities for region-specific products.

(KNN Bureau)