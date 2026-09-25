Microperfumes Marks Six Years Of Luxury Fragrance Discovery As Shoppers Refresh Their Scents For Fall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Calabasas, CA, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroPerfumes recently celebrated its sixth anniversary, marking six years of making authentic designer and luxury fragrances more accessible through samples and travel sprays. As fall begins, the online retailer is encouraging shoppers to approach fragrance the way they approach their wardrobes: keep the favorites, explore something different, and find options that suit the season.









With hundreds of fragrances available, MicroPerfumes gives customers a way to explore scents for cooler days, evenings out, and holiday gatherings without purchasing a full bottle of every fragrance.

A Seasonal Refresh Without Starting Over

Refreshing a fragrance wardrobe doesn't require replacing everything on the shelf. A favorite everyday scent can stay in rotation while a warmer, woodier, or spicier fragrance offers something different for a crisp morning or an evening gathering.

For shoppers curious about richer scents, notes such as amber, vanilla, sandalwood, and spice offer a starting point. Personal preference still matters more than the calendar. The goal is to find fragrances that feel right for the person wearing them.

“Changing your fragrance for the season can be as simple as adding one new favorite,” said Camron Collard, Co-Founder & COO of MicroPerfumes.“You don't need to buy several full bottles to figure out what you like. Try something you're curious about, wear it for a few days, and see where it fits into your life.”

Time to Discover What You Love

A first impression only tells part of a fragrance's story. Wearing it through a workday, dinner, or weekend outing gives someone time to experience how it develops on their skin and decide whether they want to wear it again.

MicroPerfumes offers sample vials for an introduction to unfamiliar scents and travel sprays that provide approximately 50 to 100 sprays, depending on the size selected. Customers can spend time with a fragrance before deciding whether to add it to their regular rotation.

Travel sprays also make it practical to keep several favorites on hand. A customer might choose one for everyday wear, another for evenings, and something different for a trip. Full-size bottles remain an option, while smaller formats let customers continue enjoying variety with less money committed to each scent.

Six Years of Making Discovery More Accessible

Since its launch in 2020, MicroPerfumes has built its offering around helping customers explore authentic fragrances in quantities that fit their preferences and budgets. The company has earned more than 15,000 five-star customer reviews.

Its sixth anniversary marks that continued focus on discovery, whether a shopper is trying luxury fragrance for the first time, looking for an everyday favorite, or adding a seasonal scent to an established collection.

“The best part is helping someone find a fragrance they might never have tried otherwise,” Collard said.“Six years in, that's still what we want to make easier. Fragrance should be something you enjoy exploring.”

Customers can browse designer and luxury fragrance samples, travel sprays, and full-size bottles at MicroPerfumes.com.

About MicroPerfumes

MicroPerfumes is an online retailer making authentic designer and luxury fragrances easier to discover and enjoy. Owned by Perfume Ventures Inc., the company offers hundreds of fragrances in sample, travel-spray, and full-size formats, helping customers find new favorites and build a fragrance wardrobe that fits their lives and budgets.

Sample and travel-size products contain genuine fragrance and are independently rebottled and repackaged by Perfume Ventures Inc., which is not affiliated with the original fragrance manufacturers or brand owners. Learn more at MicroPerfumes.com.





Media Contact

Company: MicroPerfumes

Contact: Camron Collard, Co-Founder & COO

Phone: 818-873-2828

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Social Media: @microperfumes

CONTACT: Media Contact Company: MicroPerfumes Contact: Camron Collard, Co-Founder & COO Phone: 818-873-2828 Email:... Website: Social Media: @microperfumes