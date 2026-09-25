HIMS Stockholders Have Rights If You Lost Money Investing In Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Contact Robbins LLP For Information About Recovering Your Losses

The complaint alleges that Hims & Hers shared customers' protected health information with advertising platforms and engaged in other deceptive advertising practices.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP for information prior to the November 2, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was Hims & Hers Sued?

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

(1) the Company shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms; (2) the Company charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is“right for them;”

(3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to regulatory scrutiny;

(4) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur fees and penalties; and

(5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business,

operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did HIMS Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on July 29, 2026, during market hours, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced it had filed a lawsuit against Hims“alleging that the telehealth provider shared consumers' sensitive health information about medical conditions with third-party advertising platforms despite claiming its services maintain consumers' privacy and deceives users about its billing and cancellation practices.”

According to the FTC's complaint, Hims engages in other deceptive advertising practices, including failing to“clearly disclose that it charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is 'right for them.'” The complaint further alleges that, contrary to its promises that the platform is“100% online, private, and secure,” Hims“shared sensitive health information with third-party advertising companies and

platforms... such as Meta Platforms, Inc. ('Meta') and Snap Inc. ('Snap').”

On this news, shares of Hims declined $4.32, or 14.73%, to close at $25.00 on July 29, 2026.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Hims & Hers Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hims securities between 4, 2025 and July 29, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to lead the case should contact Robbins LLP prior to the November 2, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









