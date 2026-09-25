Fight For India's Future Between Two 'Parivars': Telangana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday that a fight is on for future of India between two 'parivars' (families) – Gandhi Parivar and Sangh Parivar (Referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).

Claiming that Gandhi Parivar stands for sacrifices for the country, Revanth Reddy alleged that Sangh Parivar is dividing India based on religion, caste, region and language.

The Chief Minister was speaking after receiving the prestigious Aryadan Muhammed award at Nilambur in Kerala.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal presented the award to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy, who received the award of best public servant, said that Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country while Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi sacrificed post, power and position.

Voicing concern over dangers posed by communal forces, the Chief Minister alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting against freedom, secularism and Constitution.

He criticised the BJP over 'vote chori' in the name of Special Intensive Revision.

"Vote ki chori, party ki chori, symbol ki chori, funds ki chori. They are stealing future of youth. They are stealing the foundation of democracy and India and the integrity of vote," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted him as saying.

He called for uniting behind Gandhi Parivar to protect India, democracy, secularism, and freedom.

Claiming that winds of change are blowing, the Chief Minister said that every part of India is listening to 'goonj' of Rahul Gandhi's words of hope.

"Let us stand behind Rahul Gandhi ji till we totally save India from communal forces," he added.

The Chief Minister said that his only dream is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India.

He predicted a Congress-led government at the Centre with Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India.

Revanth Reddy said that it is his privilege to receive an award named in memory of Aryadan Muhammed.

"It is another great privilege to learn that I am the first person from outside Kerala to be chosen for this great award. I receive this award as a Congress party worker, as a soldier and fighter of a team led by Rahul Gandhi ji."

He paid tributes to Aryadan Muhammed, calling him a master politician, who served as an MLA eight times and four times as a Minister under different Chief Ministers.

"He was like a Chanakya in Keralam politics. Aryadan was a true Congress man. He served the party for more than five decades."

Saying that Aryadan fought for freedom, democracy, secularism and Constitution throughout his life, the Chief Minister said the best way to show respect to Aryadan is to fight strongly to protect India.

Revanth Reddy called Kerala bellwether state.

"Weather experts across India look at Kerala every year as Monsoon begins here. If we know the weather in Kerala we can predict rainfall in Telangana, Karnataka, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and finally, New Delhi," he said.

Revanth Reddy added that whenever Kerala elects Congress government in state, the party came to power at Centre as well.

"Now we see a new breeze, a new wind, in 2026 with Congress winning in Kerala again. That political breeze is blowing from Kerala and is becoming a storm," he said.