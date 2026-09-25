Army Chief Reviews Preparedness Along Loc In Kashmir

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army said in a post on X:“Agile & Mission Ready. GeneralDhirajSeth, COAS, visited the forward areas of @ChinarcorpsIA on 25 September and reviewed operational preparedness along the Line of Control #LoC.”

He was briefed on measures to maintain a robust security posture and ongoing initiatives to strengthen operational capabilities.

The Army stated that the COAS commended all ranks for their professionalism, commitment and readiness.

He urged them to embrace the five guiding principles of“VIJAY”, innovate with purpose, adapt with agility, build capability with resolve, anticipate challenges before they emerge, and ensure the Indian Army remains resilient, future‐ready and mission‐ready.

General Seth visited forward areas and formations of the Chinar Corps under the Northern Command to review operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation along the LoC and in the hinterland.

Commanders briefed him on the operational readiness of forces and ongoing capability development initiatives.

He was also apprised of measures instituted to maintain a robust security posture along the LoC and preparations for counter‐terrorist operations in the hinterland. The visit offered the COAS an assessment of formations' readiness across the operational spectrum and the initiatives underway to strengthen their capabilities, according to an official statement.

During interactions with troops deployed in operational areas, General Seth commended all ranks for maintaining a high state of vigilance. He reiterated the thrust areas under“VIJAY”, the five‐point framework aimed at transforming the Indian Army into a future‐ready force capable of responding at short notice across the full spectrum of operations.