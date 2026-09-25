FIR Against Bihar CMO Staff For Posting Victim's Photo On CM's X

FIR Over Victim's Photo, RJD Threatens Legal Action

An FIR has been registered at Secretariat Police Station in Patna against an employee of the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO) after a photograph of the Jamui molestation victim and her family was posted on Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's social media handle (X) a day earlier. The post was deleted later.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Chief Minister of committing "a serious crime" by revealing the minor victim's identity, and warned of legal action if no steps were taken against him. "Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has committed a serious crime by revealing the identity of the minor victim of the Jamui incident along with her family. Even after nearly 24 hours, the Bihar Police, Social Welfare Department, Women's Commission, Child Rights Protection Commission, Law Department, and other relevant departments have not taken any action against the Chief Minister, nor has the Chief Minister apologized. If no action is taken against the Chief Minister, then under Section 23 of the POCSO Act-2012, we will explore legal options and hold all parties accountable," he said on X.

RJD MP Misa Bharti Criticises Government

Earlier in the day, RJD MP Misa Bharti had also visited the police station to lodge an FIR against the Chief Minister over the matter, criticising the state government's handling of the case. "You are aware of the incidents occurring against girls and women in various districts of Bihar over the past week-starting with Jamui... we have not come to the Sachivalaya police station to play a game of 'snakes and ladders' regarding caste. We are all elected representatives of the people. If my FIR is not being registered here, you can imagine the plight of the poor in Bihar," she said.

She further alleged that Choudhary, who also holds the Home portfolio, had prioritised optics over accountability. "Samrat Choudhary is not only the Chief Minister but also the Home Minister. An FIR naming over 250 people was registered in the Jamui case, yet the Chief Minister was busy calling the girl over for a PR photo session?... the Chief Minister has violated the POCSO Act... the Bihar government and its entire administration should have focused on preventing such incidents, yet this trend shows no signs of stopping," Bharti said.

Victim's Family Meets CM, Expresses Satisfaction with Police

The parents of the victim met earlier met with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and demanded strict action against those who harassed and assaulted their daughter, saying the perpetrators should face the same fear and suffering they inflicted on the minor.

Speaking to ANI, the minor victim's mother said she was satisfied with the swift response of the Bihar government and police.“Action has been taken within 24-48 hours. First, three accused were nabbed, and then the main perpetrator was caught following an encounter. I am satisfied with the action taken by the government,” she said. The mother said Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had assured the family of her daughter's safety and education

Background of the Jamui Incident

The incident reportedly took place on September 19 when the two minors were returning from coaching classes. A purported video of the incident later surfaced on social media, triggering public outrage.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal had earlier said police received information about the incident on September 21 through the viral video, following which an FIR was registered and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed.

Three accused were initially arrested, while Bihar Additional Director General (Law and Order) KS Anupam later confirmed the arrest of the alleged main accused, Nandan Yadav, along with his accomplices. (ANI)

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