India Holds Higher-Ranked Panama To A Creditable 1-1 Friendly Draw

Ryan Williams' first-half strike helped India secure a creditable 1-1 draw against Panama in an international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday. Williams put India ahead in the 41st minute before Omar Valencia's stunning long-range effort in the second half restored parity for Panama, who are ranked significantly higher than the Blue Tigers, according to Olympics.

The draw gave Khalid Jamil's side an encouraging result against a Panama team that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. India, ranked 138th in the world, were playing their first match in Bengaluru since winning the SAFF Championship at the same venue in 2023.

How the Match Unfolded

Panama enjoyed more possession in the opening stages, but India remained organised and looked threatening on the counter. The hosts had their first promising opportunity in the eighth minute when Akash Mishra's cut-back found Williams inside the box, although the forward could not get his shot away. Williams came close again 10 minutes later, dragging his effort just wide, while Ashique Kuruniyan also found the side-netting as India gradually grew into the contest.

India eventually broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time. Mishra sent a well-weighted ball forward, and Williams timed his run perfectly to get behind the Panama defence. The forward kept his composure as goalkeeper Marcos Reyes advanced and calmly slotted the ball into the net to give India a 1-0 lead.

Second Half Action

Panama stepped up the pressure after the restart and came close to an equaliser when Giovany Herbert tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu five minutes into the second half. The Indian captain stood firm to keep the effort out.

The visitors eventually found a way through in the 68th minute, with Valencia producing a powerful strike from outside the box that left Gurpreet with little chance. Panama then pushed for a winner and struck the woodwork, while Gurpreet was again called into action to keep India level.

The Blue Tigers, however, continued to pose a threat of their own. Manvir Singh came close to restoring India's lead late in the game after being set up by substitute Edmund Lalrindika, while Abhishek Singh Tekcham also fired wide following a corner.

Result and What's Next

India held on to secure a draw in their first of three high-profile friendlies lined up in place of competitive action at the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup. The Blue Tigers will next face five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3 before taking on Uruguay at the same venue three days later. (ANI)

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