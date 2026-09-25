Carbon Robotics Launches Autonomy Program With Great Plains As First Partner

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Carbon Robotics, a developer of physical AI for agriculture, has announced the launch of its Carbon Autonomy Ready program.

Great Plains Manufacturing, a manufacturer of seeding and soil management equipment, joins the program as the first member.

Designed to support a wide range of implements that farmers use today, the Carbon Autonomy Ready program establishes a technical specification and process for integrating any manufacturers' implements directly into the Carbon Autonomy platform.

Great Plains' capabilities, featuring their Implement Command system, provides an elevated starting block for the partnership to yield positive results for farmers.

Tractors running Carbon Autonomy will connect real-time data from Great Plains' equipment and enable autonomous adjustments on the fly.

The integrated solution delivers automated reading and adjusting of additional implement settings, including depth, down pressure, and leveling, the same way an operator would if they were physically operating the tractor.

Paul Mikesell, founder and CEO, Carbon Robotics, says:“We believe the Carbon Autonomy platform can transform the ways that modern farmers work their fields, and Great Plains is the perfect first partner to launch this program.

“Our belief is that autonomous farming implements will help farmers be more efficient and lower costs by extending working hours, solving skilled operator shortages, and increasing tractor utilization.”

As farmers use autonomous tractors for more field operations, from ground preparation to laser weeding, the Carbon Autonomy Ready program is designed to work with any implement manufacturer so farmers can choose the equipment that works best for their operation without compromising autonomy.

Doug Jennings, Sr., product manager at Great Plains, says:“At Great Plains, we see producers continually fine-tuning their operations to capture small, incremental gains in yield and efficiency. Real-time adjustments will be critical to maximizing those efforts.

“We look forward to expanding sensing, communication, and control channels through this agreement with Carbon Robotics to provide producers with the most efficient, timely field adjustments possible.”

The integration between Carbon Autonomy and Great Plains will be showcased at the 2026 Farm Progress Show with a Great Plains HT1100 Terra-Max equipped with integrated sensors and a Carbon implement kit both on display.