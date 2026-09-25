Tom Wesselmann's Cooper Square Studio Hosts Pop Art Exhibition

MENAFN - USA Art News) An exclusive exhibition featuring works by Pop Art pioneerand Japanese American contemporary artistis on view this month in Wesselmann's former studio in Cooper Square.

Titled“Wesselmann x Matsuyama,” the invitation-only show, which runs until September 27, was organized by the Wesselmann estate with support from Almine Rech. It emphasizes both artists' preference for bold color palettes, maximalist compositions, and the integration of mass-produced advertising and packaging imagery.

The current exhibition expands on a previous pairing of their work in“Pop Forever Tom Wesselmann &...,” a 2024-25 exhibition at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. For the Cooper Square presentation, held in the space where Wesselmann produced most of his art between 1994 and his death in 2004, the estate has combined seven of his pieces with five by Matsuyama.

Among the works featured is Wesselmann's monumental, four-canvas painting with collaged elements, Still Life #35 ( 1963 ), alongside Matsuyama's similarly large-scale We The People ( 2025 ). Wesselmann's composition offers a post-war American interpretation of classical still lifes, showing a table laden with branded foods and beverages such as Made Rite bread and Royal Crown Cola. Matsuyama's cinematic work, in contrast, could depict the grocery shopping trip preceding Wesselmann's consumerist display: a dozen figures, whose poses reference classic paintings by Jacques-Louis David, are shown exploring the offerings in a supermarket's breakfast and pharmacy aisles, examining packages of Chex cereal, Mucinex cough medicine, and other items.

We previously reported:

Pop artist Tom Wesselmann's East Village studio hosts a collaborative exhibition with Japanese American artist Tomokazu Matsuyama, open through September 27.

Source: The Art Newspaper