Lara Saget Reflects On Her Brooklyn Studio Space

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistdiscussed her Brooklyn, New York studio in theinstallment of“A View From the Easel,” a series where artists share insights into their workspaces. Saget has occupied this particular studio since, although she has worked in a studio setting since

Saget describes her typical studio day as beginning with meditation and exercise before she arrives in the late morning. She manages multiple projects simultaneously across various dedicated areas, including sections for painting, glass, a“rock room,” and a miscellaneous area for larger items like inflatable trees. While working, she often listens to music, or spiritual instruction MP3s (satsangs) from her spiritual teacher, as she is currently pursuing a master's of Divinity at the Center For Religion and Advanced Spiritual Studies. For physically demanding tasks, such as lifting heavy machinery or rocks, she prefers“pump up music.”

Saget emphasized the importance of her studio space to her artistic practice, particularly for large-scale works that require ample light and room. She noted the critical role of the studio's freight elevator, which can support thousands of pounds, essential for handling her heavy materials such as rocks, stones, and glass. Recalling her early career, she expressed gratitude for having a dedicated studio and proper PPE, contrasting it with a period nearly 20 years ago when she mixed resin components in her bedroom.

Interaction with the art community is also vital to Saget, who has resided in New York for almost 20 years. She enjoys the collaborative nature of working with glass, which often involves multiple artists. Exploring new materials like stone, glass, and metal has allowed her to learn from specialists in those mediums, many of whom have become long-term friends. Her favorite aspect of her studio is her“rock room,” a childhood dream realized, where she collects rocks, stones, and ancient relics for her work. She also maintains a mini trampoline in her studio as a reminder to stay playful. While she wishes for a larger space, a common sentiment in New York, she remains grateful for its current size. Saget cited the Metropolitan Museum of Art as her favorite local museum, particularly appreciating its ancient Egyptian and Hellenistic sculpture collections. Her preferred art material is glass, which she describes as an“amorphous solid or liquid” that is“alive in a sense” due to its inherent state-changing properties.

We previously reported:

Husband-and-wife artists Hillerbrand and Magsamen, who have collaborated for 25 years, reflect on their unique Houston studio and blurring home and art.

Printmaker Oswaldo García discusses his studio practice in Columbia, Missouri, from cumbia-filled printing sessions to expanding projects.

Source: Hyperallergic