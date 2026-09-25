Asian American Arts Alliance Distributes $500,000 In Grants

MENAFN - USA Art News) The(A4) has announced therecipients of its latestround, which allocatesto arts and cultural organizations supporting Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. Grants are awarded in amounts oforto organizations with annual budgets under

A4 received applications from twenty-four U.S. states, Washington, DC, and the U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. The recipients include a diverse range of organizations such as film festivals, dance companies, educational groups, and art collectives. Notable examples include Canto Cutie, a small publisher based in Burlington, VT, that focuses on work by Cantonese artists and writers, and Women of Banglatown in Detroit, a community arts organization providing workshops and programming for immigrant and first-generation girls and young women from the city's Banglatown neighborhood.

Lisa Gold, A4's executive director, stated in a press release,“Following last year's inaugural application cycle, we were once again overwhelmed by the number of submissions we received, a reminder of the tremendous need for resources among arts and cultural organizations uplifting AAPI communities.” The A4 Arts Fund is supported by the Wallace Fund and the National Arts Regranting Partners, and it stands as the first program to provide dedicated funding to under-resourced AAPI arts and cultural organizations.

Source: Artforum