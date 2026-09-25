MENAFN - USA Art News) Theof The Armory Show commenced foronat the, exhibiting a pace that appeared more subdued than in previous years. This might be attributed to an earlier start time of, an hour before the usualopening, along with a schedule shift from the week afterto the. The fair remained relatively uncrowded for much of the morning, though groups gathered on benches facing the Platform section. By, the smallest of the fair's three cafes had no line, often an indicator of attendance levels.

This year's fair introduces a new floorplan, positioning the Focus section immediately to the left of the main entrance and distributing the Solo section throughout the exhibition space. Approximately 230 galleries are participating, with notable presentations in both the Presents and Focus sections. The Focus section was curated by María Elena Ortiz, a curator at the Museum of Modern Art Fort Worth. The 2026 Armory Show is open through Sunday.

We previously reported:

The now-canceled fall art and antiques show at the First Battery Armory in New York was a logistically challenging but definitive event for the art market.

Source: ARTnews