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Armory Show Welcomes 230 Galleries With New Floorplan


2026-09-25 02:12:28
(MENAFN- USA Art News) The 32nd edition of The Armory Show commenced for VIPs on Thursday at the Javits Center, exhibiting a pace that appeared more subdued than in previous years. This might be attributed to an earlier start time of 10 a.m., an hour before the usual 11 a.m. opening, along with a schedule shift from the week after Labor Day to the end of September. The fair remained relatively uncrowded for much of the morning, though groups gathered on benches facing the Platform section. By 2 p.m., the smallest of the fair's three cafes had no line, often an indicator of attendance levels.

This year's fair introduces a new floorplan, positioning the Focus section immediately to the left of the main entrance and distributing the Solo section throughout the exhibition space. Approximately 230 galleries are participating, with notable presentations in both the Presents and Focus sections. The Focus section was curated by María Elena Ortiz, a curator at the Museum of Modern Art Fort Worth. The 2026 Armory Show is open through Sunday.

We previously reported:

The now-canceled fall art and antiques show at the First Battery Armory in New York was a logistically challenging but definitive event for the art market.

Source: ARTnews

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USA Art News

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