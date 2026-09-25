Armory Show Welcomes 230 Galleries With New Floorplan
This year's fair introduces a new floorplan, positioning the Focus section immediately to the left of the main entrance and distributing the Solo section throughout the exhibition space. Approximately 230 galleries are participating, with notable presentations in both the Presents and Focus sections. The Focus section was curated by María Elena Ortiz, a curator at the Museum of Modern Art Fort Worth. The 2026 Armory Show is open through Sunday.We previously reported:
The now-canceled fall art and antiques show at the First Battery Armory in New York was a logistically challenging but definitive event for the art market.
Source: ARTnews
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