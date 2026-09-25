MENAFN - USA Art News) The art market experienced its first growth in auction sales sincelast year, driven by strong November results in. Despite this, gallery closures and downsizings have become a frequent occurrence, according to an analysis in Artnet News.

Former Art Basel director Marc Spiegler addressed the challenges faced by galleries in a New York Times essay over the summer, attributing difficulties to an economically unviable art fair model. He noted that some booth fees are nearly extortionate. Despite these issues, the prevailing sentiment within the art world is one of cautious optimism.

September marks the beginning of the art season, with various gallery strategies emerging. Some galleries, such as Hauser & Wirth, are investing in young painters like George Rouy. Others are focusing on artist estates, with Karma exhibiting aerial paintings from the 1970s by the late Yvonne Jacquette. Abstract Expressionism continues to be prominent, featuring artists such as Krasner and Pollock at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Herman Cherry at Sebastian Gladstone. Pop Art is also being re-evaluated, with Alex Da Corte co-curating the Whitney Museum of American Art's Lichtenstein retrospective, scheduled to open on October 11. Additionally, conceptual art is making a return, with Maxwell Graham inaugurating its new Tribeca space with a show by Michael E. Smith, whose installation includes windows covered in sheets and moving blankets.

In a 1997 essay titled“Dealing,” Dave Hickey emphasized the importance of surprise in art. He wrote,“One must take risks and do so persuasively, and continue to do so.”

Artnet's Katya Kazakina reported that Ozempic has replaced cocaine as a prevalent drug of choice, suggesting a trend toward restraint.

Exhibitions and Artist Highlights

At No Inc., a modeling agency on the Bowery, John Waters's sculpture Rush ( 2009 ) is a centerpiece of the intergenerational group exhibition“No Losers.” Curated by Jenny Borland and Tenko Nakajima, the show features“tricksters.” The sculpture, a five-and-a-half-foot bottle of poppers, is from an edition of five, and a prominent gay pop star is reportedly a potential buyer. In 2013, Waters stated that the head of the Rush company had sent him a lifetime supply of poppers due to his frequent discussions of the product.

Borland and Nakajima met 10 years ago, and“No Losers” is their first collaborative exhibition. Borland's gallery, Jenny's, co-founded with Mathew Sova in Los Angeles in 2014, moved to New York in 2021. However, Borland is currently without a physical space for the first time in 12 years, as the Midtown building housing Jenny's is being converted into luxury condominiums. Borland, described by Artforum as a“hustler-dealer” this spring, views her nomadic status as an opportunity to be“more choosy and precious” about exhibitions rather than simply“churning things out.” Her first show post-nomadism,“Disappointment,” was staged in art advisor Thea Westreich's SoHo offices, facilitated by artist Anna Rubin, who works there.

At the previous exhibition at No Inc. in May 2025, the space featured Curtis Mitchell's stuffed black dogs. For“No Losers,” Paul Levack's photographs of his dog, Enzo, shot with an anamorphic pinhole camera and printed on etched polypropylene, are displayed. Nakajima noted that visitors often mistook them for paintings.

Nakajima, who runs Galerie Tenko Presents, a nomadic operation that has organized shows in unconventional locations like a karaoke parlor and a former dry cleaners in Tokyo, brought Waters back to his old downtown area. Last fall, she exhibited his work at Galerie Hussenot in Paris. In June, Nakajima and Daisy Chain presented a Magnus Peterson Horner show in a parking garage by the Messeplatz in Basel, a site slated for demolition and redevelopment into luxury housing. On the walls of“No Losers,” Louis Backhouse's“Men in Love” series features mock advertisements for a wrap shirt.

Artist Donald Baechler is included in the exhibition, a result of a blind studio visit suggested by Darren Bader, Borland's former colleague from Gavin Brown's Enterprise. Bader and artist Brian Belott manage Baechler's estate, which has been without gallery representation since Cheim & Read closed in 2023. Baechler's Abstract Painting With Standing Figure #2 ( 1995 ) is on view.

A taxidermied rat, painted yellow to resemble Pikachu, is also featured, created by the Tokyo collective Chim↑Pom, known for their“Banksy-like status in Japan.” Their video SUPER RAT Mix Version ( 2011/2016 ) documents their rat-capture efforts in Shibuya. The rat was sourced locally and loaned by artist JR due to the complexities of shipping dead animals internationally. The press release includes a 2006 poem by Chim↑Pom, beginning,“Cultures like art or rock or punk / that wish to be beautiful like rats in the ditch.”

Two years prior, Benjamin Tischer of New Discretions showcased Vivienne Maricevic's photographs of Times Square sex clubs at NADA New York. Artist Jordan Eagles, who exhibits with Tischer, later encouraged Tiffany Zabludowicz to view the works. Zabludowicz, like Maricevic, is recognized as a rare New Yorker who actively visits adult-oriented establishments.

Source: Artnet News