MENAFN - USA Art News) While some major art events have seen cutbacks,, presented by, is reporting significant growth. The fair, which connects emerging artists directly with the public, saw ain its Los Angeles iteration in February. Fair Directoralso noted early signs of a similar trend in Atlanta, a new edition added in 2024.

Unlike traditional fairs such as Frieze or Art Basel, The Other Art Fair does not involve dealers. Instead, artists purchase booth space to sell their works directly to collectors. Since its launch in 2011, the fair hosts 11 annual events across the U.S. and the U.K., including two in Los Angeles. The current Los Angeles edition is held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and runs through September 27, featuring 160 emerging artists selected by committee members Carlye Packer, Essence Harden, Siting Wang, and Briana Salatino.

Garton highlighted the fair's distinct audience:“We're not dealing with anywhere near the prices that these other fairs are. It's a completely different art audience that we're speaking to.” She added,“What we're seeing across our U.S. fairs and London is people are still really interested in collecting directly from artists, and they're buying in greater frequency and at higher price points than they have been.” Artists are encouraged to offer reasonably priced works, typically under 36 inches, to facilitate direct purchases. This trend contrasts with blue-chip fairs, where sellers like Marian Goodman are reducing participation due to rising costs and uncertain returns.

The fair also incorporates interactive elements. Gina Su's“Leave a Fortune, Take a Fortune” allows collectors to exchange written fortunes in an oversized ceramic fortune cookie. The opening featured typewritten poetry by The Haikuists, who transformed conversations into three-line poems. Attendees can also play mini golf at“The Other Open: Artist-Designed Mini Golf,” featuring three holes created by local artists Suze Riley, Isabel Arenda, and Heather Bellino. September 25 marks Dolly Day, a celebration of Dolly Parton, with original artwork under $500 by exhibitors including Gregg Chadwick, Richard Hoffman, Pash Pashkow, Andrea Lopez, and Lisa Tse. Tse is the recipient of the fair's Fall 2026 New Futures award, which provides mentoring and free exhibition space.

Lisa Tse, a former graphic designer, captures images of women with leopards or in gardens using oil and mixed media. She hopes the fair will connect her to her audience, stating,“I went from being really realistic to loosening up my style and just playing more and having fun with it. And through experimenting, I kind of found this style. It's rooted in female connection and friendship and fierceness with a side of cheekiness.” Tse aims to follow the path of Jackie Amézquita, who exhibited at the fair in 2019 and later showed in a booth before becoming part of the Hammer Museum's“Made in LA 2023” survey, where she received the Mohn Public Recognition Award.

U.K. artist Alec Cumming, from Norfolk, returned to the fair after a successful debut in February. His oil paintings, influenced by Matisse and Hockney, depict tropic and desert landscapes. Illustrator Lauren Lee Ly from London, a veteran of the fair's London, New York, and Chicago editions, finds the U.S. shows, particularly in Brooklyn, very worthwhile. Pash Pashkow, a USC graduate and current design school teacher, sold limited edition digital prints at lower price points in February after a successful first show last autumn.

Since its inception, The Other Art Fair has provided a platform for nearly 10,000 artists, resulting in over 100,000 artworks sold and generating more than $50,000,000 in sales. Despite efforts to democratize the art world, the fair faces financial challenges, struggling to break even. Revenue comes from booth sales, ticket sales, bar sales, and an 18 percent commission on art sales. Financial success relies on sponsorships and minimizing venue costs. Garton noted a challenge is the conversion of open spaces into data centers, which led to the loss of their Dallas venue and will likely impact their London location.

We previously reported:

Richard Hedreen is selling 50 artworks through Sotheby's, expected to exceed $90 million, to fund a new Seattle University Museum of Art building.

Artist and dealer Jaqueline Cedar's SPLIT LEVEL Fair returns to Rimadesio's NoMad showroom from October 1–3, featuring 16 exhibitors and a unique model.

Source: Observer Arts