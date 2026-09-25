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Independent 20Th Century Fair Booth Honors Black Soho


2026-09-25 02:12:27
(MENAFN- USA Art News) A new booth at the Independent 20th Century fair, co-produced by RYAN LEE and Salon 94 galleries, is showcasing“ Black Soho,” an exhibition on view through Sunday, September 27. The presentation pays tribute to the neighborhood's Black artistic history, drawing inspiration from the archival efforts of artist Camille Billops and her husband, James Hatch.

In 1973, Billops and Hatch acquired a loft at 491 Broadway in Manhattan, which served as both their residence and a repository for Black artistic history. This extensive collection, which immortalized over one thousand artists, grew to include periodicals, scripts, photographs, and audiotaped interviews.

An assortment of ephemera from the Billops-Hatch Collection is now featured alongside artworks by notable figures. These include Emma Amos, Vivian Browne, David Hammons, Ed Clark, Norman Lewis, Frederick J. Brown, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, all of whom either lived in or significantly influenced the Soho neighborhood, located south of Houston Street. For example, Emma Amos's“Eva the Babysitter” (1973) is part of the display, courtesy of RYAN LEE Gallery, New York.

Gallerist Jeff Lee told Hyperallergic that the collaborative exhibition aimed to mirror Billops and Hatch's community-focused initiatives.“We wanted to emulate the energy of that loft. It was an incredible gathering space for so many major artists of her generation, but also younger generations,” Lee stated.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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