Independent 20Th Century Fair Booth Honors Black Soho

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new booth at thefair, co-produced byandgalleries, is showcasing“,” an exhibition on view through. The presentation pays tribute to the neighborhood's Black artistic history, drawing inspiration from the archival efforts of artistand her husband,

In 1973, Billops and Hatch acquired a loft at 491 Broadway in Manhattan, which served as both their residence and a repository for Black artistic history. This extensive collection, which immortalized over one thousand artists, grew to include periodicals, scripts, photographs, and audiotaped interviews.

An assortment of ephemera from the Billops-Hatch Collection is now featured alongside artworks by notable figures. These include Emma Amos, Vivian Browne, David Hammons, Ed Clark, Norman Lewis, Frederick J. Brown, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, all of whom either lived in or significantly influenced the Soho neighborhood, located south of Houston Street. For example, Emma Amos's“Eva the Babysitter” (1973) is part of the display, courtesy of RYAN LEE Gallery, New York.

Gallerist Jeff Lee told Hyperallergic that the collaborative exhibition aimed to mirror Billops and Hatch's community-focused initiatives.“We wanted to emulate the energy of that loft. It was an incredible gathering space for so many major artists of her generation, but also younger generations,” Lee stated.

Source: Hyperallergic