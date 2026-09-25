Techmediabreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Receives Indications Of Interest For 52.5 MW Of Alberta Power And Compute Capacity

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) announced it has received indications of interest totaling approximately 52.5 MW of capacity within its 99 MW Alberta behind-the-meter power and compute program. The program comprises ten 9.9 MW generation and data hall sites grouped into four campuses in the Brooks, Coronation, Fox Creek and Vulcan Zones, representing approximately 72 MW of aggregate continuous critical IT capacity. The company said two sites, Brooks Campus #1 and Hanna Campus #1, have been secured through binding letters of intent and are expected to close in October, while requests for proposals are in process for on-site generation equipment at both locations.

The indications of interest are not binding offtake agreements, do not constitute contracted demand and do not guarantee customer contracts will be executed. FingerMotion said its process is to secure land with power, obtain permits and contract capacity to offtake clients before beginning construction. BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc., which performs development, construction and site operations without taking title to project assets, has received indications of interest from potential commercial offtakers for up to 52.5 MW.

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About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

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