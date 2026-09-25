Renewables Provided 54% Of Electricity Within The EU In Q2 This Year

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Just over half the European Union's power came from renewable sources in the second quarter of 2026, with the figure landing at 54.1%, according to new data from Eurostat. That's a marginal decline from the 54.3% figure posted a year earlier, though the overall renewable share has remained fairly stable year-over-year.

As the EU adopts more renewables within each member country's energy mix, the addressable market for companies like Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) could expand...

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