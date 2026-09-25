EV Battery Makers Switch To Producing Batteries For Energy Storage

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturers are exploring a new business opportunity as demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers continues to grow. Companies that once focused mainly on producing batteries for electric cars are now converting unused production lines to make batteries for energy storage. This move could help them generate new income while finding a purpose for factories that are not operating at full capacity.

For now, converting EV battery factories offers manufacturers a way to explore new markets. However, long-term success will depend on production costs, competition, and how demand for electricity develops in the coming years. For battery developers like QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE: QS), that future demand is what they are counting on in their bid to commercialize better...

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