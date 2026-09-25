Bitcoin's Latest Rally Revives Hope That The Winter Is Over

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bitcoin climbed past $86,000 at the start of this week, extending a strong recovery that has lifted the crypto sharply over the past week. Data from CoinMetrics showed Bitcoin at $85,863, representing a gain of about 5.8%. The digital asset had earlier reached $86,349, its highest point since late January.

As more capital moves back into digital assets, entities like Cantor Equity Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: CEP) could see their...

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