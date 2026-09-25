Networknewsbreaks MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX OTC: MAXXF FRANKFURT: 89N) Featured In Networknewsaudio APR On Natural Hydrogen And AI Power Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) is featured in a NetworkNewsAudio Audio Press Release (APR) titled“MAX Power Mining Corp. Advances Lawson Natural Hydrogen Program as AI's Electricity Demand Surges.” The APR highlights natural hydrogen as a potential additional energy source as AI and electrification increase global power requirements, while noting that its scale, sustained flow and economics remain to be demonstrated.

The editorial points to Saskatchewan as a setting to test that potential, with the province encouraging data center development while requiring new projects to bring their own power. MAX Power is working to determine whether a potentially significant natural hydrogen system beneath the province can be commercially developed.

To view the full press release, visit

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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