Networknewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Featured In Networknewsaudio APR On AI-Driven Semiconductor Equipment Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) is featured in a NetworkNewsAudio Audio Press Release (APR) titled“Nightfood Holdings Inc. Launches Manufacturing Subsidiary to Target AI-Driven Semiconductor Equipment Demand.” The APR discusses growing manufacturing complexity associated with advanced semiconductor packaging for AI systems, including challenges involving power delivery, heat dissipation, testing, repair and reliability.

Nightfood subsidiary TechForce Robotics operates at the intersection of physical AI, robotics and high-precision automation. The company has been expanding beyond its original hospitality and service applications into pharmaceutical, laboratory and semiconductor-adjacent manufacturing settings.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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