Kabul, Doha Discuss Expanding Tourism Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Mawlawi Qudratullah Jamal and Qatari Ambassador in Kabul Dr. Mirdif Al-Qashouti have discussed ways to expand and strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC) said Jamal met Qatari Ambassador to Afghanistan Dr. Mirdif Al-Qashouti in Kabul.

It said the two sides stressed the further expansion of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Attracting tourists from Qatar to Afghanistan, introducing Afghanistan's natural, historical and tourism attractions, creating investment opportunities for Qatari investors in Afghanistan and establishing an official framework for tourism cooperation between the two countries also came up for discussion.

Jamal provided information about Afghanistan's tourism potential, saying the country had significant opportunities in terms of natural beauty, historical monuments, ancient sites and various tourist attractions.

He added that suitable opportunities existed for cooperation with Qatari tourists and investors.

For his part, the Qatari ambassador highlighted the importance of relations between Kabul and Doha and described culture as a fundamental element of civilisation.

He added that civilisations do not disappear easily and that people play an important role in creating, preserving and developing civilisations.

He also stressed the importance of cultural ties between the two countries and underlined the need for continued engagement to further expand relations and strengthen cooperation between Afghanistan and Qatar.

kk