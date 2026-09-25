Kabul, Tehran Discuss Expanding Trade, Transit Cooperation
In a statement, ACCI said Hashimi met Bikdeli and his accompanying delegation.
It said the two sides exchanged views on various trade and economic issues between Afghanistan and Iran, as well as the fifth National and International Imam Abu Hanifa (RA) Exhibition.
The two sides also discussed expanding exports and imports, developing land and rail transport routes, improving port facilities and creating new trade and investment opportunities between Afghanistan and Iran.
Hashimi stressed the need to expand trade relations, increase commercial exchanges and provide necessary facilities for traders and investors from both countries.
For his part, Bikdeli assured that Iranian traders and investors would participate in the fifth National and International Imam Abu Hanifa (RA) Exhibition.
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