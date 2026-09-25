Mujahid Warns Of Appropriate Response To Pakistan's Latest Strikes

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says four civilians were martyred in Pakistani military regime strikes on southern Kandahar, southeastern Khost and Paktia provinces, warning that such“reckless and hostile actions” would provoke anger among Afghans and have adverse consequences for Pakistani forces.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for IEA, wrote on his X account that the Pakistani military regime once again carried out ground and air strikes on Kandahar, Paktia and Khost provinces on Wednesday night.

He added that four people were martyred in the attacks.

He said:“IEA strongly condemns these blind and cowardly attacks and considers them an explicit violation of all principles, as well as clear aggression and a crime. IEA assures the people that an appropriate response will be given by taking a decisive stance against these shameless acts of aggression and attacks by the Pakistani military regime.”

He explained:“In order to justify such brazen aggression and oppression, Pakistani military circles spread a rumour on Wednesday that drones had crossed from Afghanistan into their territory. Once again, they carried out an aerial attack on Afghan soil in an attempt to justify their inability to deal with their internal problems.”

Mujahid noted that such reckless, irresponsible and hostile actions would undoubtedly provoke anger among the Afghan people and have adverse consequences for Pakistani forces.

Pakistan also bombed parts of Kunar and Paktika provinces on Monday night. Officials said a woman and two men were martyred and two women and two men were injured in Kunar, adding that all the casualties were civilians and local residents.

IEA had previously said that Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan between February 22 and April 3 this year left 761 civilians martyred and another 626 injured.

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