3 US Media Outlets Regain White House Access After Judge's Rulings

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Journalists from three US media outlets have regained access to the White House after a federal judge ordered the administration to lift restrictions that had barred them from entering.

According to the Associated Press, CNN, MSNBC and Politico had been denied access to the White House for several days.

On Thursday, US District Judge Timothy Kelly ordered that access for journalists from the three outlets be restored.

Judge Kelly said the three media organizations had met the requirements for a temporary restraining order and could potentially establish that their reporters' access credentials had been revoked without following proper legal procedures.

Following the ruling, White House officials began reactivating the journalists' access credentials, allowing reporters from the three outlets to enter the White House on Thursday.

However, CNN and MSNBC said their journalists were not permitted to cover Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival at the White House for a state dinner.

The judge's order will remain in effect for 14 days. He gave both sides until October 5 to present arguments on whether the order should be extended.

The ruling does not restore CNN to the White House press pool, in which media organizations take turns covering the US president's events and sharing video footage with other networks.

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