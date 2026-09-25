Afghan Abdalians Lose To Nepal By 5 Wickets

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Abdalians cricket team lost their second T20 match at the 20th Asian Games to Nepal by five wickets on Friday.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board said the match began at 9:30am, with Afghanistan winning the toss and opting to bat first.

The Abdalians scored 102 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Faisal Khan Shinwari and Najibullah Zadran were the team's top scorers, making 30 runs each.

Nepal chased down the target in 17.2 overs for the loss of five wickets to secure a five-wicket victory.

The Abdalians had earlier defeated Japan by 48 runs in their opening match of the tournament.

The 20th Asian Games are being hosted by Japan, with athletes from more than 40 countries participating. Afghanistan's sports delegation has so far won one silver and two bronze medals.

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