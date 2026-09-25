Keybank Invests $200,000 In Stark State College Foundation To Alleviate Cost Of College

MENAFN - 3BL) AKRON, Ohio, September 25, 2026 /3BL/ - KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation announced a $200,000 investment in the Stark State College Foundation to provide financial assistance and student support services that will help students complete their education and pursue careers in high-demand fields throughout Northeast Ohio.

As part of the four-year investment, 40 qualifying students will receive $1,000 KeyBank Presidential Scholarships annually. The scholarships will help offset the cost of tuition, fees, books, transportation and other expenses associated with attending college. Funding will also support essential basic needs and student support services, ensuring students have access to resources that help them stay enrolled and succeed.

“Stark State College and KeyBank share a fundamental belief that when individuals succeed, communities thrive,” said Mattie Jones Hollowell, KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer.“Through the KeyBank Presidential Scholarship Program, we are helping remove financial barriers that can stand in the way of a student achieving their goals. We are proud to partner with Stark State College and the Stark State College Foundation to have a lasting impact on students, local employers and Northeast Ohio as a whole.”

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During the grant period, the scholarship program is expected to impact up to 160 students. To qualify, students must achieve and maintain a 3.0 grade point average. Scholarship recipients will be tracked throughout their academic journey, with outcomes including retention, completion, transfer and employment measured to evaluate the program's success.

“KeyBank has long been a valued partner of our college and its students,” said Para M. Jones, Ph.D., Stark State College President.“This grant is a strategic investment that will empower students from all backgrounds to discover rewarding career paths, helping build a stronger future for them and a more skilled workforce for our region.”

Stark State serves more than 13,000 students annually, offering more than 200 associate degree, bachelor's degree, certificate and credential programs. To help meet critical workforce needs, the college partners with over 95 employers across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, business and information technology. Around 76% of Stark State students attend college part time, and more than 70% hold jobs while in school.

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ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $191 billion at June 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.