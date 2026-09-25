Building Connection Across Cultures: Meet Tamara Rebernisak

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I joined GoDaddy over seven years ago as an HR Specialist in our Belgrade office. At the time, I was wearing a lot of hats - supporting core HR operations, conducting interviews, and organizing our Quick Start onboarding sessions for new hires, with a primary focus on supporting employees in Serbia. As GoDaddy continued to grow and evolve into a more scalable, globally aligned organization, my role evolved alongside it. I transitioned to a more regional HR operations role, which gave me the opportunity to collaborate closely with colleagues in Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, and the UK. That was a pivotal moment in my career; I was able to contribute to the creation and standardization of processes across markets while gaining a deeper understanding of local nuances, from legal requirements to cultural differences in how teams work and solve challenges.

Somewhere along the way, I found myself increasingly drawn to the people side of the experience, especially welcoming new hires. Starting a new job can be overwhelming, and I've always been the kind of person who wanted to make that experience easier, warmer, and a little more personal. That's what ultimately led me to transition into my current role as a Senior Recruiting Coordinator.

Today, I support hiring across EMEA and India, focusing on interview scheduling, candidate experience, hiring and onboarding processes. I'm known for moving quickly and keeping things running smoothly, but what matters most to me is being a friendly, familiar face for new hires as they take their first steps with GoDaddy. As an adult educator, I naturally think about experience design - how people feel and what they need to show up at their best. While we are getting to know the candidates and evaluating their knowledge, they are also forming their opinion about us; thus, creating a thoughtful and engaging experience isn't just a nice-to-have, it's essential. That moment of seeing someone go from their first interview to their first day, already feeling like they truly belong, that's the moment I enjoy the most, and that's when I know I've done it right.

How do you adapt communication and scheduling styles across different country cultures?

Connecting with people across the world is one of the most rewarding aspects of my role. Every interaction is an opportunity to understand different cultures better - how people communicate, express needs, and what makes them feel comfortable and supported.

Over time, I've learned that even small details can make a big difference. For example, in some regions email is the preferred channel for communication, while in others a quick message can feel more personal and proactive. As a team, we're very intentional about adapting to those preferences - we leverage a mix of communication channels and tools to make sure we're meeting people where they are and keeping things moving in a timely and thoughtful way.

I also tailor the amount of context and details I provide. Some stakeholders and candidates appreciate having the full picture - background, timelines, and next steps, while others prefer a more direct approach focused on immediate actions. Finding that balance is key to making communication effective and respectful of everyone's time. Even the tone and style of a conversation can vary. In some cultures, building rapport through a quick personal exchange or a light moment comes naturally, while in others, a more straightforward, business-focused approach is appreciated. I try to stay mindful of those differences and adjust accordingly.

At the end of the day, my goal is always the same: to make sure people feel understood, supported, and taken care of, no matter where they are. When communication feels natural and inclusive, everything else tends to fall into place.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

I've always been someone who's driven by a strong sense of internal motivation. People who know me well would probably say that giving up isn't really in my nature; I like to stay disciplined, keep moving forward, and see things through.

What keeps me inspired day-by-day is the sense of accomplishment. Whether it's improving a process, helping create a better interview or onboarding experience, or simply keeping things moving so all our stakeholders can stay on track, I really enjoy knowing I've made a positive impact.

I also find a lot of energy in growth - taking on new challenges, learning along the way, and proving to myself that there's always a solution if you stay focused and open to it. Being able to look back and say,“That worked well” or“I made that a little easier for someone” is what keeps me motivated and excited for what comes next.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be and why?

One word would definitely be inclusive. What makes GoDaddy special are its employees - you'll meet incredibly supportive, open, and genuine individuals, and many of those connections will naturally turn into friendships.

Those differences in perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences are what keep us evolving and what make GoDaddy such a dynamic and inspiring place to work.

What advice would you give to an individual interested in a career in talent acquisition?

My advice is to remember that Talent Acquisition is, first and foremost, about people. It's easy to focus on processes, tools, and timelines, but what truly sets great TA professionals apart is how they make others feel. Every interaction, whether it's with a candidate, a hiring manager, or a teammate, is an opportunity to build trust, create a positive experience, and represent the company in the best way possible. Candidate experience isn't just a step in the process; it's at the heart of everything we do.

At the same time, be curious and stay adaptable. Talent Acquisition is constantly evolving, and the most successful professionals are the ones who are open to learning, whether it's new tools, new ways of sourcing talent, or new expectations from candidates across different markets. Strong communication, relationship building, and the ability to understand different perspectives will take you a long way in this field.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I've always had a lot of energy and genuinely enjoy keeping my days full and staying on the move. Dance has been a big part of my life for over 20 years, so dance classes and festivals are a constant in my life. Dancing is such a powerful way to connect with people, express emotions, and simply enjoy the moment.

On weekends, you'll most likely find me outdoors with friends, frequently heading toward a mountaintop. I find these kinds of physical and mental challenges incredibly rewarding, and the views at the top are always worth the effort. It's one of those rare moments when you can fully disconnect, clear your mind, and just take everything in.

I'm also a big fan of exercising, and recently, thanks to my partner, I've gotten into running. There's something special about supporting each other and crossing the finish line together; it makes the whole experience even more meaningful.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter TikTok Career Page