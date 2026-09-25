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Iranian President Meets Prime Minister In New York

Iranian President Meets Prime Minister In New York


2026-09-25 02:06:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian received the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Friday at his residence in New York, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the region and efforts to de-escalate tensions and create a conducive environment for dialogue, thereby contributing to the enhancement of regional security and stability.

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The Peninsula

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