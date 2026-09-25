Volkswagen Recalls Nearly 2.9 Million Cars Worldwide Over Steering Risk

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: German automobile giant Volkswagen confirmed Friday a recall of around 2.86 million vehicles worldwide over a potential steering risk, according to the German transport authority KBA.

The affected models include VW's Tiguan, Touran, Golf and Caddy vehicles built between 2013 and 2024, and around 700,000 Audi models built from 2017 to 2024, the KBA said in brief statements this week.

Corrosion could cause a bolt to fracture, leading to steering failure, though no such incidents have been reported, the statement said.

"A corrosion problem" was discovered in quality control checks of the vehicles, a Volkswagen spokesman told AFP.

"We're now recalling the affected vehicles as a precautionary measure, and there have been no human injuries," he said, adding that drivers can continue using the vehicles until obtaining a dealer appointment for bolt replacements.