Qatar Secures Silver In Asian Games 3X3 Basketball
Nagoya: Qatar's 3x3 basketball team won the silver medal at the 20th Asian Games (Aichi-Nagoya 2026) in Japan after falling to South Korea (10-19) in the final match.
The Qatari squad, comprising Mohammed Hashim, Hamad Yassin, Nizar Mahmoud, and Mubarak Jama, delivered an impressive tournament run. Qatar dominated Group C with consecutive victories over Indonesia (10-7), Chinese Taipei (18-15), and Bahrain (21-15), before defeating Mongolia (18-14) in the quarterfinals and Iran (14-11) in the semifinals.
This silver brings Qatar's total tally at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games to five medals: two gold, two silver, and one bronze.
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