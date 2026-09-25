Trump Confirms Further Meetings With Xi In China, US This Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump confirmed Friday he will meet twice more this year with Xi Jinping, saying they would have their third and fourth meetings of 2026 in China and the United States.

"We will be meeting again in November, in China, and then at the G20 in December, in Miami, Florida," Trump said on Truth Social as Xi wrapped up a state visit to Washington.

Trump said this week's meeting "was one of Friendship, Strength, and Success, for both China and the U.S.A.," adding: "I look forward to our next meeting!"