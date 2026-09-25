Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Sidelines Of 81St UNGA Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held a series of bilateral meetings today on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

His Excellency met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guatemala, HE Carlos Ramiro Martinez Alvarado; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, HE Olivier Nduhungirehe; Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom, HE Stephen Doughty; UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, HE Jean-Pierre Lacroix; and Deputy Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria, HE Claudio Cordone.

The meetings discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, as well as the latest developments in the region and a host of topics of mutual interest.